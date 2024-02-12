Empowering Women and Girls: A Gender Equality Summit in Tashkent

A pivotal gathering transpired in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, focusing on empowering women and girls and championing gender equality. The consultations, a collaborative effort between the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan and UN Women, assembled parliamentarians from Central Asian states and Azerbaijan, along with representatives from civil society, youth organizations, academia, gender experts, UN agencies, the private sector, and more.

Unearthing Potential and Identifying Priorities

The crux of these consultations aimed to evaluate the region's potential and capabilities in attaining gender equality. Participants sought to pinpoint priority development strategies concerning poverty eradication, social protection, and labor force performance.

Addressing Gender Disparities

The event underlined the urgent need to address gender disparities in Uzbekistan. Discussions revolved around enhancing access to education and employment opportunities for women, tackling gender-based violence, and securing equal representation in decision-making processes.

A Call to Action: Recommendations and Messages

As the consultations draw to a close, a comprehensive document encapsulating messages, best practices, and specific recommendations will be adopted. This document serves as a roadmap, guiding the region's journey towards gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.