Empowering Voices: 'More Rights' Project Aims to Reshape Public Policy and Human Rights in the Dominican Republic

As the sun sets over the vibrant streets of Santo Domingo, a new dawn in the fight for human rights and social justice is rising, thanks to the pioneering 'More Rights' project. Spearheaded by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation and supported by the European Union, alongside local partners such as Ciudad Alternativa, CIPAF, and CIDEL, this initiative seeks to bolster the influence and participation of civil society organizations within the Dominican Republic's public agendas and political dialogues. With a focus on gender justice, decent work, and socio-ecological transformation, the project was officially launched in a fervent display of commitment to reshaping the collective imagination towards a more equitable society.

A Collaborative Effort for Change

The launch event, graced by the presence of Melvin Assin from the European Union and representatives from the partnering organizations, highlighted the crucial role of civil society in advancing human rights. The 'More Rights' project aims not just to advocate for these rights but to ensure that civil organizations can work hand in hand with political figures to propose meaningful legislative and policy reforms. This initiative marks a significant step forward in the journey towards empowering these groups, enabling them to have a tangible impact on the socio-political landscape of the Dominican Republic.

Poletika: Monitoring Commitments to Human Rights

One of the innovative tools introduced at the launch event was Poletika, a mechanism designed to monitor the commitment of presidential candidates to human rights. This tool represents a groundbreaking approach to holding political figures accountable, ensuring that the promises made during election periods translate into actionable policies that benefit all citizens. By leveraging the power of Poletika, the 'More Rights' project underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the political process, setting a new standard for electoral integrity in the Dominican Republic.

The Role of Art in Promoting Human Rights

Amidst discussions on policy and advocacy, the event also shone a light on the transformative power of art in promoting human rights. Through various artistic expressions, participants were reminded of the profound impact that creativity and culture can have on advancing social justice issues. This emphasis on art underscores the project's holistic approach to human rights advocacy, recognizing that change can be inspired not only through political action but also through the hearts and minds of individuals.

In conclusion, the 'More Rights' project, as detailed in the recent launch event, represents a beacon of hope for the Dominican Republic. By fostering collaboration between civil society organizations and political entities, and introducing innovative tools like Poletika, this initiative is poised to make a significant impact on the country's approach to human rights. As this project unfolds, it promises not only to empower the voices of the marginalized but also to challenge and inspire others to envision a more just and equitable society.