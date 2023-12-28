en English
Pakistan

Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:02 am EST
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has taken a substantial step towards enhancing the financial well-being of prisoners by opening personal bank accounts for them. This measure, according to the Welfare Fund Rules 2023 issued by the KP home ministry, is designed to enable prisoners to provide for their families while serving their sentences.

Collaboration with Bank of Khyber

In an effort to execute this initiative, discussions are in progress with the Bank of Khyber (BoK) to establish these accounts. The structure for the distribution of the prisoners’ earnings has been outlined as follows: 10% will go to the government, 30% will be allocated to the prisoners themselves, and the remaining 60% will be directed towards the Welfare Fund.

New Employment Opportunities for Prisoners

Alongside this financial arrangement, prisoners will also be given the chance to earn a living by working in various prison industries, including carpet making, furniture production, PCO, and canteen operations. This initiative emerges in the face of demands for improved living conditions for KP’s prisoners, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, women, and those without resources.

Call for Prison Reform

The urgency for reform was highlighted by Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi during a meeting focused on implementing recommendations from the Report on Prisons.

Pakistan Politics Social Issues
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

