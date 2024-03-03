Empowering Minority Business: Highlights from the 15th Annual MBE Night in Annapolis

The 15th annual MBE Night in Annapolis held on February 22 brought together Maryland's political leaders, the Legislative Black Caucus, and minority entrepreneurs to promote economic opportunities for minority business enterprises (MBEs). Spearheaded by former Maryland Del. Herman Taylor and supported by Gov. Wes Moore, the event underscored the state's commitment to MBE inclusion and the notable appointment of Maryland's first MBE ombudsman, Nichelle Johnson.

Advertisment

Strengthening MBE Participation

During the event, Gov. Wes Moore emphasized the importance of Maryland's MBE program and the state's aim for 29 percent MBE participation in government contracts. He highlighted the success of the Board of Public Works in delivering $1.4 billion to MBEs, marking a significant increase from the previous year. The appointment of Nichelle Johnson as the MBE ombudsman was presented as a pivotal step towards resolving contract issues and enhancing MBE program compliance.

Voices of Leadership and Success

Advertisment

Minority business owners had the opportunity to gain insights from two influential Black CEOs, Warren Thompson of Thompson Hospitality and Doyle Mitchell of Industrial Bank, during a panel discussion. Mitchell emphasized the value of financial literacy and the supportive role of banks in growing businesses. Thompson shared his company's commitment to engaging small and minority businesses and aiding them in achieving MBE certification through the National Minority Supplier Development Council.

Empowerment Through Entrepreneurship

Herman Taylor's opening remarks about the power of minority business inclusion and entrepreneurship set the tone for the evening, highlighting the concept of self-determination. His message, along with the discussions and testimonies shared, painted a vivid picture of the ongoing efforts and future aspirations to empower Maryland's minority business community through enhanced economic and procurement opportunities.

The 15th annual MBE Night in Annapolis not only celebrated the achievements and progress of minority businesses in Maryland but also laid down a roadmap for future growth and inclusion. With the state's reinforced commitment and the strategic initiatives underway, Maryland's MBEs are poised for even greater success and empowerment.