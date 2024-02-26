Empowering Local Governance: Over 600 Budget Officers Trained in Financial Management in Central Visayas

In the bustling city of Mandaue, a transformative event unfolded at the Bai Hotel from February 19 to 21, 2024, marking a significant stride toward enhancing the capabilities of local government units in the Philippines. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), in collaboration with the Association of Local Budget Officers - Central Visayas Inc. (ALBOCV), spearheaded a Public Financial Management (PFM) competency program. This initiative drew the participation of over 600 local budget officers from the provinces and cities within Region 7, all united by a common goal: to refine their skills across all facets of the PFM process, including budget preparation, procurement, implementation, and accountability.

A Leap Towards Effective Governance

The program, as articulated by DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, was not just a training session but a crucial step towards aligning local budgets with the right priorities. By focusing on the pillars of effective budget management and fostering a government responsive to its people's needs, the event aimed to instill a culture of visionary and accountable governance among local budget officers. The significance of this initiative cannot be overstated, especially in a region as diverse and dynamic as Central Visayas, where the effective allocation and management of resources are vital for sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Building Capacities, Forging Futures

The comprehensive curriculum of the PFM competency program was designed to cover the A to Z of public financial management. From the intricacies of budget preparation to the nuances of procurement, implementation, and ensuring accountability, the participants were immersed in a learning experience that promised to elevate their proficiency and effectiveness in managing local government budgets. This training was not just about enhancing technical skills but about cultivating a mindset geared towards transparency, efficiency, and public service excellence. By empowering these local budget officers, the program aims to create a ripple effect, leading to more responsive, efficient, and inclusive local governance across Central Visayas.

A Vision for Inclusive Growth

The initiative underscores the critical role that local governments play in the broader national agenda of achieving inclusive growth and prosperity. By equipping local budget officers with the knowledge and tools to manage finances more effectively, the program endeavors to ensure that local budgets are not just numbers on a page but strategic plans that reflect the priorities and meet the needs of the community. As emphasized by Secretary Pangandaman, the ultimate goal is to foster a government that is not only responsive but also visionary and accountable, laying the groundwork for a future where prosperity is shared by all.

In a world where the challenges faced by local governments are ever-evolving, initiatives like the PFM competency program in Central Visayas serve as beacons of hope. They highlight the power of knowledge and collaboration in transforming governance and, ultimately, lives. As these 600 local budget officers return to their respective locales, they carry with them not just the skills, but the vision and commitment to drive positive change, one budget at a time.