Empowering Hawaiʻi's Citizens: The Public Access Room's Role in Legislative Engagement

In Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, residents have a unique and powerful tool at their disposal to engage with legislation: the Public Access Room (PAR), located at the State Capitol. This facility, staffed with experts and equipped with resources, is designed to amplify citizens' voices in the legislative process. Virginia Beck, the Public Access Room Coordinator, emphasizes the importance of understanding the power people have in this process, a sentiment echoed by the team's dedication to assisting Hawaiʻi's residents in navigating political engagement.

Foundation and Mission

In 1989, driven by a coalition of citizen groups, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature was petitioned to create PAR, which officially opened on March 6, 1990. Its mission is to ensure that citizens can engage with the legislative process effectively, leveling the playing field between the general public and professional lobbyists. By offering free access to legislative resources, training, and assistance, PAR empowers residents across the islands, including those who live on other islands, through in-person and web-based training opportunities.

Services and Impact

The PAR team, consisting of individuals like Andy Eickholt and Keanu Young, offers a wide range of services to help the public engage with the Legislature. From finding pertinent issues and understanding the legislative process to presenting testimony and following bills, PAR ensures that every citizen has the tools to be heard. The non-partisan nature of PAR's services guarantees that all citizens, regardless of political belief, can navigate Hawaiʻi's political landscape effectively.

Community Engagement and Empowerment

PAR's success stories highlight the transformative power of informed civic engagement. Individuals who were initially unaware of how to participate in the legislative process have become active and effective testifiers, influencing legislation and engaging with legislators directly. This shift from passive to active civic participation exemplifies PAR's role in democratizing access to legislative engagement and reinforces the idea that in a democracy, power truly resides with the people.

As Hawaiʻi's citizens continue to leverage the Public Access Room's resources, the impact of their engagement on legislation and the broader political landscape is profound. By ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and considered in the legislative process, PAR plays a crucial role in shaping a more inclusive and responsive democracy. The dedication of the PAR team to empowering Hawaiʻi's residents serves as a testament to the importance of providing citizens with the tools and knowledge to effectively engage with their government.