Empowering Governance: NGOs Advocate for 14-Day Ban and Training for Errant MPs

On March 2, several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) put forth a compelling argument for the imposition of a 14-day ban on errant federal lawmakers and senators during parliamentary sessions, a move aimed at elevating the standard of policy discussions. This bold proposition underscores a broader concern regarding the overall quality of debates, which, as the NGOs rightly assert, is directly influenced by the calibre of Members of Parliament (MPs).

Quality Over Quantity: The Call for Enhanced Training

The consensus among these organizations is clear: to foster MPs of higher calibre, a structured training program is indispensable. Drawing parallels with the United Kingdom, where training courses are specifically designed for elected Parliamentarians, parliamentary clerks, and a wide array of policy-makers and regulators, the NGOs spotlight the Oxford Management Centre's "Parliamentary Procedure" course. This program meticulously covers the essentials of parliamentary practice and procedure, emphasizing the aspects crucial to the rule of law and the separation of powers in a democratic constitution.

Building a Foundation for Effective Governance

The course curriculum offers a deep dive into the workings of Parliament, the objectives of parliamentary procedure, and the rules and principles governing parliamentary practice. Participants emerge with a comprehensive understanding of managing parliamentary business, the boundaries of parliamentary privilege, and the importance of maintaining high standards in public life. This holistic approach to training is aimed at equipping MPs with the necessary tools to contribute effectively to governance and policy-making.

A Paradigm Shift in Parliamentary Training

While professions such as medicine, law, engineering, and architecture mandate formal training, the path to becoming an MP has historically lacked such structured educational prerequisites. The NGOs' advocacy for mandatory training for Parliamentarians signals a paradigm shift towards recognizing the importance of equipping elected officials with the knowledge and skills necessary for their roles. This move could pave the way for more informed, responsible, and effective governance, fostering a political environment where policy discussions are driven by insight and integrity.

The call to action for instituting a training requirement for MPs, as voiced by these NGOs, invites reflection on the broader implications for democratic governance. By championing the need for both disciplinary measures and educational empowerment, these organizations are setting the stage for a future where the quality of parliamentary debates and, by extension, the policies shaped within those halls, are elevated to new heights. As the discourse around this proposal unfolds, it is clear that the journey towards achieving such a vision for governance will require a collective commitment to reform and education.