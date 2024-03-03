Empowering Egyptian Women: Minister Tallat Inaugurates Qodwatech Forum on International Women's Day

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Tallat recently inaugurated the annual forum of the "Qodwatech" initiative, a pivotal movement aimed at empowering Egyptian women through digital transformation. The event, organized under the slogan "Qodwatech: Advanced Digital Solutions Towards Sustainable Impact", aligns with the global celebration of International Women's Day, showcasing the initiative's significant strides in integrating women into the technological sphere.

Launching a Digital Era for Women's Empowerment

During the forum, Minister Talaat highlighted the necessity of modern technologies in achieving societal, economic, and developmental impacts across various sectors. He pointed out the "Qodwatech" initiative's role in enabling Egyptian women to leverage modern technological tools to develop their projects and access target markets. The celebration of the initiative's 5th anniversary in March, coinciding with Egyptian Women's Day and International Women's Day, underscores its importance in advancing women's roles in society and technology.

Success Stories and Future Aspirations

The forum shone a light on the success stories of women and girls who have benefited from the "Qodwatech" initiative, serving as inspirational models for harnessing technology to achieve personal and professional goals. Minister Talaat emphasized the ministry's commitment to increasing women's participation in all initiatives, with the aim of raising the current 45% participation rate of women in the communications and information technology sector even higher. He expressed gratitude towards the United Nations Development Program and other partners for their contributions to the initiative's success.

Ensuring Inclusive Technological Advancement

The minister's acknowledgment of the initiative's impact and his aspiration to increase female participation in the technology sector reflect a broader commitment to gender inclusivity in Egypt's digital transformation journey. The "Qodwatech" forum not only celebrates the achievements of women in technology but also sets the stage for future initiatives that ensure women's equal participation in the rapidly evolving digital world.

This year's "Qodwatech" forum marks a significant milestone in Egypt's efforts to empower women through technology. By highlighting success stories and setting ambitious goals for the future, the initiative stands as a testament to the power of digital solutions in creating sustainable impact and advancing women's empowerment in the digital era.