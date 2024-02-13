Empowering Dreams: Tripura CM Saha Champions 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Childhood dreams bloom in Tripura: CM Saha reaffirms commitment to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'

Advertisment

On this momentous day, February 13, 2024, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha graced a heartwarming girl child felicitation program in the West Tripura District. The event, held under the aegis of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme, took place under the watchful eyes of the West Tripura district administration, the Social Welfare and Social Education department, and Ward No-39 of the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

A Resounding Echo of Empowerment

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, the BBBP scheme has been making strides towards preventing the decline of the child sex ratio and fostering women's empowerment. This national initiative, jointly managed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Human Resource Development, targets clusters in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Bihar, and Delhi.

Advertisment

The BBBP scheme's primary objectives are to generate awareness and enhance welfare services for girls, thereby combating gender-based discrimination.

The Power of Education

During the event, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the need to educate and empower every girl child. He expressed his unwavering commitment to ensuring that young girls have equal opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to society.

Advertisment

cm Saha's words resonated with the gathered crowd, as he asserted, "The future of our nation lies in the hands of our children, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the right tools to shape a brighter tomorrow."

Tripura District Magistrate Vidhal Kumar echoed these sentiments, stating that the administration would work diligently on the guidance provided by the Chief Minister during the event.

A Celebration of Potential

Advertisment

As the program unfolded, the young girls, dressed in vibrant attire, were the epitome of hope and promise. Their enthusiasm and zest for life served as a reminder of the potential that lies within each one of them.

Aarti Das, a young beneficiary of the BBBP scheme, shared her aspirations to become a doctor. "I want to help those in need and make my family proud," she said, her eyes gleaming with determination.

The event showcased a myriad of talents, as the girls performed captivating dances and delivered thought-provoking speeches. Their boundless energy and enthusiasm were a testament to the transformative power of education and empowerment.

As the program drew to a close, it was evident that the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme had succeeded in instilling a sense of pride and self-worth among the young girls of Tripura. With continued support and guidance from the government and society, these girls are poised to break barriers and create a more equitable and inclusive world.

And so, the day ended with a renewed commitment to nurturing the dreams of our young girls, as Chief Minister Saha's words continued to inspire: "Let us come together and ensure that every girl child in Tripura has the opportunity to realize her potential and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our state and nation."