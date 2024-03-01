EMPOWER Takes Charge of Foster Care in North Texas, Aiming for Localized, Family-Focused Solutions

EMPOWER steps into a pivotal role, managing foster care and aiming to improve child and family welfare across nine North Texas counties, marking a significant shift towards community-based care. This model seeks to localize foster care services, ensuring children remain close to their familiar surroundings, promoting stability and well-being.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Child Welfare

Under the leadership of Texas Family Initiative LLC, EMPOWER amalgamates the expertise of local providers like CK Family Services, Jonathan's Place, The Bair Foundation, and Pathways Youth and Family Services. By adopting the Community-Based Care (CBC) model, EMPOWER is tasked with a comprehensive suite of responsibilities, from foster care case management to kinship and reunification services, for the betterment of children and families within the Metroplex East region.

Challenges and Opportunities

Advertisment

The transition to a CBC model has not been without its challenges. Concerns have been raised about the ability to recruit and retain experienced Child Protective Services workers amid the privatization move. Despite these hurdles, EMPOWER remains committed to its mission, bolstered by the support from the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services for a seamless transition. The organization's focus is firmly on the safety and well-being of children and families, emphasizing the need for more foster homes in the region to provide safe, loving environments for children in need.

Community Engagement and Support

As EMPOWER steps into its role, there's a significant emphasis on community involvement. The organization is reaching out to local communities to highlight the crucial role foster parents play in the system, urging individuals and families to step forward. With nearly 2,000 foster children in the Metroplex East region alone, the need for compassionate and capable foster parents has never been greater. Through education and outreach, EMPOWER aims to not only address the immediate needs of children and families but also to lay the groundwork for a more resilient, supportive community framework for child welfare.