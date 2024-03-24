Employers Rethink Business Travel Amid Growing Abortion, LGBTQ Law Concerns

As business travel rebounds post-Covid, employers are grappling with a new set of challenges posed by stringent abortion restrictions and proliferating anti-LGBTQ laws across numerous states. This shift in the legal landscape has prompted a reevaluation of employee safety and inclusivity during work-related travel. Companies, now more than ever, are meticulously considering the destinations of their employees' travel to ensure their well-being amidst these legislative changes.

Advertisment

Assessing New Risks

With the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and over 180 bills restricting LGBTQ rights making their way through state legislatures, employers are on high alert. The focus has shifted towards ensuring the physical and psychological safety of employees, especially those whose identities may be targeted by these laws. This concern is echoed by Cierra Gross, CEO of Caged Bird HR, who emphasizes the critical nature of evaluating potential risks associated with sending employees to certain states.

Adapting Business Travel Policies

Advertisment

In response to these legal shifts, companies like PlanHub have refined their guidelines, offering detailed information to employees about potential risks in various regions. This includes creating lists of destinations that may pose threats to employees' safety or well-being. Additionally, businesses are adopting no-retaliation policies, empowering employees to voice concerns and establish boundaries regarding travel to areas with contentious laws.

Impact on Business and Local Economies

The repercussions of these legislative changes extend beyond individual companies, affecting entire communities and local economies. For instance, Greater Fort Lauderdale and Broward County reported significant losses in revenue due to groups citing 'current Florida politics' and safety concerns when deciding against booking conventions. This highlights the broader economic implications of such laws, underscoring the delicate balance between local legislation and its impact on business travel and tourism.

The evolving legal landscape is reshaping the way businesses approach travel, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and safety. As companies navigate these changes, the focus remains on protecting employees while fostering an environment that respects and acknowledges diverse identities.