Law

Emphasizing the Attorney General’s Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Emphasizing the Attorney General’s Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024

At the inaugural event of the Legal Year 2024 in the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, a crucial discourse was pronounced on the role of the Attorney General (AG) as the Public Prosecutor, as mandated by Article 145 of the Federal Constitution. The speech underlined the AG’s broad prosecutorial discretion and the encompassing responsibility that comes with it.

Decoding AG’s Prosecutorial Discretion

In the course of the event, the speaker elucidated that the AG’s power to initiate or discontinue criminal charges is not an arbitrary process but one that requires an intensive review of evidence presented by investigative bodies and the contemplation of penal laws and procedures. This discretion, the speaker emphasized, is not to be taken lightly or used as a tool for personal or political gain. Rather, it must be exercised within the boundaries of the Federal Constitution and other codified laws, and should be immune to unwarranted external influences.

Respect for the Public Prosecutor’s Prerogatives

The speaker further implored all stakeholders to recognize and respect the prerogatives of the Public Prosecutor. He urged for a fair treatment towards all parties involved in any legal process, regardless of their status or influence. In doing so, he cautioned against the selective application of justice, reiterating that the AG’s role is to uphold the rule of law and ensure justice for all.

Illustrating with Case Studies

The AG’s role and discretion were further exemplified through specific legal proceedings during the event. One such example involved the decision to apply for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) of corruption charges against a high-profile individual. The case raised questions on the AG’s discretion, but served as a potent reminder of the AG’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served in the interest of the public.

The event was an important reminder of the gravity and complexity of the AG’s role as the Public Prosecutor. It underscored the necessity of prosecutorial discretion being wielded responsibly, within the constitutional framework, and free from undue influences. The message was clear: the AG’s role is pivotal in maintaining the integrity of the justice system and in ensuring that justice is served without fear or favour.

Law Malaysia Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

