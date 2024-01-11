Emperor Ibeh Urges Enugu Governor to Privatize Water & Ensure Fair Elections

In a bid to support Governor Peter Mbah's administration in Enugu State, social activist Emperor Chris Baywood Ibeh has urged the governor to engage with stakeholders and conduct a fair and credible local government election in the state. Emphasizing the role of local councils in driving multi-sectoral development, Ibeh encourages the governor to maintain transparency and competitiveness in governance, drawing on his private sector background.

Offering advice on the state's urban water supply initiative, Ibeh commends Governor Mbah for achieving significant progress in just seven months. However, he cautions against handing over the completed water supply system to government agencies, suggesting that privatization is the key to sustaining the achievement.

Advice on Sustainable Water Supply

Ibeh advocates for the involvement of private sector players who understand the dynamics of water supply, believing that this approach will contribute to the long-term success of the initiative.

Emperor Chris Baywood Ibeh shared his perspective, stating, "My support for the new governor again is because he’s from the private sector... I hope and believe that it won’t be a short-lived achievement. He has to sustain it. But one piece of advice I will give is, I heard that the plan is to hand over everything to the Water Resources when completed, that’s one thing that will kill his dream."