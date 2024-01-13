Emmanuel Macron Urges New ‘Revolutionary’ Cabinet with Key Appointments

French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated a cabinet reshuffle, with a clarion call to its members to adopt a ‘revolutionary’ approach towards governance. This strategic move is marked by the inclusion of Stéphane Séjourné, the former partner of the new prime minister, as the foreign minister, and a former ally of ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, taking charge of the culture portfolio.

The Revolutionary Cabinet

Macron’s call for a revolutionary cabinet underscores his commitment to initiating significant reforms and adapting to the evolving political landscape in France. The reshuffle indicates a careful blend of political loyalty and strategic alliances, as the French president continues to shape his government.

Key Appointments and Retentions

Among the surprising picks in the reshuffle was Stéphane Séjourné, known for his close connection to the new prime minister. His appointment as the foreign minister holds significance in the country’s diplomatic sphere. The culture portfolio will now be managed by a former ally of ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, marking a strategic alliance.

Despite these high-profile changes, several key ministers from the previous government have retained their positions. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, both influential figures, continue to serve in their respective roles.

Response to the Reshuffle

The reshuffle has sparked debates and raised concerns about policy priorities and gender equity. Critics argue that the lack of substantial change questions the government’s commitment to addressing critical policy issues, such as health and education. The perceived imbalance in gender representation, despite Macron’s previous pledges for gender parity, has also triggered skepticism.