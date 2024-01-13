en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:00 am EST
Emmanuel Macron Ignites Revolutionary Spirit amid Government Reshuffle

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has ignited a spirit of revolution within his newly reshuffled government. Steering clear of mere administration, he is urging his ministers to be ‘revolutionaries’, emphasizing the weight of action over rhetoric. In a move that has seen the reins handed over to the youngest-ever Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Macron’s government has shown itself to be prepared for the upcoming European elections, armed with combative personalities who can engage with the public on the ground.

Macron’s Fighting Government: New Faces, Same Spirit?

The reshuffle, however, has not been without its critics. Doubts have been cast over gender equity and policy priorities, with the reshuffle maintaining many of the familiar faces in their existing positions. Despite these criticisms, the government continues to project an image of a ‘fighting government’, embodying Macron’s vision of a Europe that is ready to face the challenges of the future.

Challenges and Opportunities: The Road Ahead

The government’s prime objective is to succeed at the national level, overcoming the challenges posed by the Rassemblement National (RN) and its leader, Bardella. The potential head of the majority list, Véran, noted for his visibility and combativeness during the Covid crisis and political tours, is seen as a key player in the upcoming elections. Yet, the government faces significant budgetary constraints and currently lacks a clear strategic direction.

A Glimpse into Sarkozy’s Influence

The composition of the government includes figures from the right such as Dati and Vautrin, suggesting an influence of Nicolas Sarkozy. However, this does not translate into a broader alliance, especially in the context of the Paris municipal elections. The government is expected to bring renewed energy and political vigor, contrasting with the more administrative approach of his predecessor, Borne. The challenge ahead is to translate Macron’s call for revolutionary action into a tangible, transformative agenda for France, and potentially, for Europe.

0
Europe France Politics
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
26 seconds ago
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
Two murder cases in two European nations, Malta and Ireland, have cast a spotlight on the stark contrast in the pace of justice delivery in these countries. In Ireland, the killer of Ashling Murphy, Jozef Puska, was swiftly convicted and sentenced to life in November 2021. Meanwhile, the case of Paulina Dembska’s murder in Malta
Murder Cases Highlight Need for Judicial Reform in Malta
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
2 hours ago
Resilience Amid Challenges: The Beer and Pubs Industry's Journey Towards Innovation
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
4 hours ago
TECNALIA: The Vanguard in Strategic Environmental Planning and Air Quality Management
Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club
25 mins ago
Jamaican Prodigy Dujuan 'Whisper' Richards Joins Chelsea Football Club
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
60 mins ago
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
1 hour ago
Guild Wars 2 Battles EU Matchmaking Issues; Previews Balance Update
Latest Headlines
World News
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
15 seconds
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
40 seconds
Guyana's Bold Move to 'Steal' Nurses for New Hospitals: Vice President Jagdeo's Solution to Nursing Shortage
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
1 min
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo Blames Coalition Government for Subpar Airport Expansion
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
2 mins
Perth Scorchers' Fans Brave Soaring Temperatures to Back Their Team
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
2 mins
Wesley Chiu Takes Commanding Lead at Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
2 mins
Alcedo Care Celebrates Fourth Year as Top UK Home Care Group
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
3 mins
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
3 mins
West Indies Set to Unveil Debutants in Test Against Australia
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
3 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app