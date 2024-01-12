en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France’s New Prime Minister

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France’s New Prime Minister

As a strategic move to inject vigor into his second term, French President Emmanuel Macron has designated Gabriel Attal as the new Prime Minister of France. Attal, with his strong leadership skills and assertive demeanor, is anticipated to rejuvenate Macron’s administration, which has been facing criticism for a perceived lack of direction and increasing political divisions.

A Game-Changer in French Politics

Attal, at 34, is the youngest person to ever head the French government, and he also happens to be the country’s first openly gay Prime Minister. His appointment is seen as a calculated step by Macron to enhance his approval ratings and prepare for the upcoming European Parliament elections and the 2027 presidential election. The newly formed government under his leadership retains most of its high-profile Cabinet members, with the sole significant change at the foreign ministry.

A Government Steeped in Experience

The new government includes political heavyweights and experienced politicians. The interior, finance, defense, and justice ministers remain in their positions, ensuring continuity and stability. The foreign affairs ministry sees a new face in the form of Stéphane Séjourné, succeeding Catherine Colonna. Prisca Thevenot, previously a junior minister in charge of youth, is the new government spokesperson. The formation of this government reflects a balance of experienced politicians and fresh faces, aiming to bring a new perspective while maintaining the stability of the French administration.

The Journey of Gabriel Attal

Attal’s political journey is an inspiring one. Having entered politics at a young age, he has risen from an internship in the health ministry to the second highest office in the French Republic within a span of 10 years. His tenure as the education minister was marked by impactful decisions that tackled bullying and banned the abaya in public schools. His appointment is hailed by LGBTQ+ activists, adding a progressive dimension to French politics. Macron’s faith in Attal is rooted in the hope that his youth and communication skills will inspire a younger generation and breathe new life into his presidency.

In a time when Macron’s term is characterized by political pressure from the far right and a perceived lack of direction, Attal’s appointment is seen as a beacon of hope. It is an opportunity to open a new chapter for the government and build a vision for Macron’s presidency.

0
France Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
13 mins ago
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
In an unexpected political move, France’s youngest and first openly gay Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, recently appointed his cabinet, triggering a stir with the surprising inclusion of Rachida Dati as the new culture minister. Dati, a former justice minister and current mayor of the 7th arrondissement, was chosen despite being under investigation for corruption and
France's New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment
EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects
1 hour ago
EDP Renewables Boosts French Presence with Acquisition of Solar Projects
French Museums: Navigating the Divide between Accessibility and Revenue Generation
1 hour ago
French Museums: Navigating the Divide between Accessibility and Revenue Generation
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
22 mins ago
France's Political Paradigm Shift: Youngest-Ever Prime Minister and Cabinet Reshuffle
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
24 mins ago
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Rightward Shift Ahead of EU Elections
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
55 mins ago
Senalia Reports Decrease in Cereal Exports: A Look at France's Grain Export Trends
Latest Headlines
World News
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
2 mins
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
2 mins
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
2 mins
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
2 mins
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
4 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and Its Implications for China Relations
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
5 mins
Pandemic Spurs Surge in Dog Attacks: UK Hospitals and Legislation Respond
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
5 mins
Residents Save Life in Christmas Eve Crisis at Treendale Retirement Home
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app