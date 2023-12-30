en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:12 am EST
Emmanuel Dombo Calls for Effective Leadership in Opposition: Joel Ssenyonyi Steps in as New Leader

Emmanuel Dombo, a prominent figure in the political landscape, has recently shed light on the evolving role of the Leader of the Opposition. His comments serve as a clarion call for a transformation in leadership and heightened efficacy within the opposition. Dombo’s statement comes in the context of an impending transition in the opposition leadership, although further details regarding the specific individual or circumstances leading to the change remain undisclosed.

Joel Ssenyonyi: A New Leader Emerges

Joel Ssenyonyi has been announced as the new Leader of Opposition in Parliament, stepping into the shoes of his predecessor, Mathias Mpuuga. Ssenyonyi’s vision for his role prioritizes accountability, human rights, service delivery, and resource management. His ambition is not only to lead but also to unite the opposition and foster cooperative ties with colleagues from the ruling party.

A Call for Representation and Continuity

As Ssenyonyi steps into his new role, MPs and leaders from different sections have urged him to represent the interests of the opposition as a whole. They have encouraged him to continue the demand for missing persons—an issue that remains a significant point of contention. They also expect him to navigate the internal contradictions that often surface within different political parties.

Emmanuel Dombo’s Expectations: A Paradigm Shift

Emmanuel Dombo’s comments regarding the role of the Leader of the Opposition suggest a desire for a paradigm shift. He seems to expect the new Leader of the Opposition to outperform his predecessors and effectuate more impactful leadership. If these expectations are met, this could pave the way for a more effective opposition and, ultimately, a more balanced political landscape.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds

By Rafia Tasleem

The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict

By Ebenezer Mensah

Courts in Action: Trump, Murdaugh, Remington, and Bankman-Fried Cases Progress

By Quadri Adejumo

Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel

By BNN Correspondents

UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potentia ...
@Politics · 18 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potentia ...
heart comment 0
PM Modi’s Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance

By Dil Bar Irshad

PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
Queens Crime Incident Ends in Fatal Police Shooting

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Queens Crime Incident Ends in Fatal Police Shooting
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump’s Decision

By Geeta Pillai

Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills

By Bijay Laxmi

Interactive Games: A Novel Approach to Enhance Fact-checking Skills
Latest Headlines
World News
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows
24 seconds
'Do Not Swim' Warnings Sweep Across Auckland Beaches Due to Sewage Overflows
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
1 min
'Microbial Decoration': Unveiling a New Frontier in Biomedicine
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds
1 min
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Inquiry into Alleged Misuse of Housing Scheme Funds
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
5 mins
Rural America's Silent Crisis: Gun Violence and the Lack of Trauma Care
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
7 mins
We've Saved Lives: Drug Checking Service Celebrates Two Years of Vital Impact
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
9 mins
Brooklyn Nets Experience Disappointing Defeat Against Washington Wizards
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
11 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
12 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
12 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
55 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app