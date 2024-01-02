Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi’s Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has placed a firm vote of confidence in the hands of the newly appointed Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN). Encouraging a renewed spirit of reform within Nigeria’s justice sector, Emir Gambari’s words ring as both an endorsement and a clarion call.

The Pride of Kwara

During a courtesy visit from Fagbemi to the Emir’s palace in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital, Gambari did not hold back his admiration for the new AGF. He lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Fagbemi, who he firmly believes embodies the pride of Kwara. The Emir’s praise was not merely a gesture of goodwill, but an acknowledgment of Fagbemi’s longstanding dedication and commitment to the legal profession.

A Proven Track Record

Emir Gambari and Prince Fagbemi’s paths have crossed for over three decades. Their shared history has allowed the Emir to witness Fagbemi’s growth and accomplishments on the bench. His relentless fight against corruption, coupled with his philanthropic efforts, has earned him respect and admiration from various corners of the society. Emir Gambari’s commendation of Fagbemi’s track record is a testament to his credibility and his potential as AGF.

Call for Collaboration

The Emir did not stop at mere commendations. He further urged stakeholders in the justice sector to extend their cooperation to Fagbemi in his new role. Recognizing Fagbemi’s significant contributions to legal jurisprudence, he emphasized the need for unity and collaboration in bringing about the much-needed progress and development in the justice sector. The Emir’s call to action underscores the collective responsibility that lies with the stakeholders to work harmoniously with the AGF for the benefit of the nation.