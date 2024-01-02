en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi’s Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Emir of Ilorin Endorses AGF Fagbemi’s Capabilities to Reform Justice Sector

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, has placed a firm vote of confidence in the hands of the newly appointed Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN). Encouraging a renewed spirit of reform within Nigeria’s justice sector, Emir Gambari’s words ring as both an endorsement and a clarion call.

The Pride of Kwara

During a courtesy visit from Fagbemi to the Emir’s palace in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital, Gambari did not hold back his admiration for the new AGF. He lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Fagbemi, who he firmly believes embodies the pride of Kwara. The Emir’s praise was not merely a gesture of goodwill, but an acknowledgment of Fagbemi’s longstanding dedication and commitment to the legal profession.

A Proven Track Record

Emir Gambari and Prince Fagbemi’s paths have crossed for over three decades. Their shared history has allowed the Emir to witness Fagbemi’s growth and accomplishments on the bench. His relentless fight against corruption, coupled with his philanthropic efforts, has earned him respect and admiration from various corners of the society. Emir Gambari’s commendation of Fagbemi’s track record is a testament to his credibility and his potential as AGF.

Call for Collaboration

The Emir did not stop at mere commendations. He further urged stakeholders in the justice sector to extend their cooperation to Fagbemi in his new role. Recognizing Fagbemi’s significant contributions to legal jurisprudence, he emphasized the need for unity and collaboration in bringing about the much-needed progress and development in the justice sector. The Emir’s call to action underscores the collective responsibility that lies with the stakeholders to work harmoniously with the AGF for the benefit of the nation.

0
Law Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?

By Rafia Tasleem

Music Industry's Legal Symphony: Notable Battles of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

High-Speed Chase Ends with Arrest and Multiple Charges for Grunthal Man

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Urgent Manhunt Underway for Fugitive in Calgary: Public Assistance Required

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Festive Season Marred by Criminal Damage in County Kerry ...
@Crime · 15 mins
Festive Season Marred by Criminal Damage in County Kerry ...
heart comment 0
Turkey Captures Fugitive Suspect in 2002 Hablemitoğlu Murder Case

By Safak Costu

Turkey Captures Fugitive Suspect in 2002 Hablemitoğlu Murder Case
Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dennis Edney: A Lifelong Advocate for Justice Passes Away
Disturbing Aftermath of DUI Incident Involving Tesla Driver Unveiled

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Disturbing Aftermath of DUI Incident Involving Tesla Driver Unveiled
Divergent Trends in Violent Crimes: A Tale of Two Missouri Cities in 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Divergent Trends in Violent Crimes: A Tale of Two Missouri Cities in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
25 seconds
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
38 seconds
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
38 seconds
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
40 seconds
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
41 seconds
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
45 seconds
Esper Bionics: A Beacon of Hope for Ukrainian Amputees
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
48 seconds
Steele Chambers Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Turning Point for Ohio State's Defensive Lineup
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
1 min
New York Knicks Persist in Pursuit of Star Player Despite Trade Challenges
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
1 min
'Bidenomics': Biden Administration's Economic Policy Focuses on Reducing Costs
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app