Emir of Fika Highlights Drug Abuse as Catalyst for Yobe State Security Issues

The recent remarks by Dr. Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa, the Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Council of Chiefs in Yobe State, spotlight the critical link between drug abuse and the surge in security challenges within the region. Hosting a reception for journalists at his palace in Potiskum LGA, the Emir voiced his concerns following a violent attack in Gurjaje community, Fika LGA, which saw the tragic loss of a life and the demolition of over 100 houses.

During his interaction with the media, the Emir emphasized the disturbing relationship between the rampant use of illicit drugs and the recent upsurge in violent incidents. Specifically, he pointed out that the attack in Gurjaje community, which affected mainly youth—accounting for 60% of the population in the impacted areas—underscores the urgent need to address drug abuse to mitigate security risks.

Call to Action: Strengthening Strategies Against Drug Abuse

Dr. Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idrissa called upon both the Yobe State government and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to devise and implement effective strategies to combat the proliferation of illicit drugs. He stressed the importance of such measures in breaking the cycle of violence and insecurity plaguing the state.

In addition to tackling drug abuse, the Emir urged authorities to prioritize development and economic support for the affected regions. He highlighted the prevailing economic hardships facing the country and advocated for government intervention to provide relief and foster a more secure and prosperous environment for the inhabitants of Yobe State.