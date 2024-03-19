Emergency Legislation to Support Inquiry, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo Announces

Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has announced the passing of emergency legislation aimed at facilitating a comprehensive inquiry, stressing that it will not hinder the investigation's access to vital evidence. The legislation, introduced as an urgent measure on March 19, 2024, seeks to ensure transparency and accountability in the inquiry process while safeguarding public interest.

Advertisment

Legislation Details and Purpose

The new law, devised as emergency legislation, is designed to provide the inquiry with full access to necessary evidence, thereby enhancing its effectiveness. Picardo emphasized that the legislation's primary role is to support the inquiry's objectives, not to serve personal interests. The move reflects the government's commitment to maintaining public trust and ensuring that the inquiry can perform its duties without obstruction.

Impact on Public Interest and Inquiry Integrity

Advertisment

By implementing this legislation, the Gibraltar government aims to strike a balance between the need for a thorough investigation and the protection of sensitive information in the public interest. Picardo's assurances that the law is intended to benefit the public and the inquiry underline the administration's dedication to transparency and accountability. This approach is expected to fortify the inquiry's integrity and the public's confidence in the investigative process.

Looking Forward

The introduction of emergency legislation marks a significant step towards facilitating a comprehensive and unimpeded inquiry. As Gibraltar navigates through this critical period, the effectiveness of this legislative measure in supporting the inquiry and upholding public interest will be closely monitored. This development not only underscores the government's proactive stance in addressing urgent matters but also sets a precedent for handling similar situations in the future, with a keen focus on transparency and accountability.