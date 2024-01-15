Emergency Clauses and EU’s Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?

In the wake of escalating energy costs and geopolitical tensions, the European Commission (EC) and the European Council have rolled out a series of interventions in the EU energy market. The heightened use of emergency clauses such as Article 122 TFEU—which allows measures to be taken by a qualified majority, circumventing a full legislative procedure or European Parliament involvement—has sparked a wave of criticism for undermining the rule of law and democratic accountability.

Emergency Measures Amid the Energy Crisis

On November 20, 2023, the EC adopted an amendment extending parts of the Temporary Framework for State aid to address the energy crisis. This move enables emergency state measures to control high energy costs until summer 2024. Initially adopted in March 2022, the Temporary Framework has been amended to support Member States in stabilizing energy markets and managing the economic impact of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. However, entities from Russia, Belarus, and Iran under sanctions have been deliberately excluded from benefiting from these measures.

Rule of Law and Sovereignty at Stake

The EU’s legal foundation for energy measures includes competencies related to the internal market, environmental policy, and a separate energy policy competence introduced by the Treaty of Lisbon. However, the recent interventions have side-stepped the usual legislative procedures and Member States’ sovereignty reservations, sparking fears about the erosion of the rule of law. Several emergency regulations have been adopted to reduce gas and electricity demand and coordinate energy procurement, among other measures.

The application of Article 122 TFEU, in particular, has drawn flak for its lack of democratic linkage and the potential for misuse by the European Commission. Furthermore, the EU’s actions, including sanctions and embargoes on Russian energy imports, are seen as contributing factors to the prolonged energy crisis, which some view as partly self-inflicted by the Union’s policies.

Support for Transition to Net-Zero Economy

In addition to these emergency measures, the European Commission has also extended the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework to support measures in sectors crucial for the transition to a net-zero economy. This includes support for renewable energy, energy storage, and the decarbonization of industrial production processes. The framework also paves the way for investment support for the manufacturing of strategic equipment until the end of 2025, marking a significant stride towards a sustainable future.