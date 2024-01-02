en English
Africa

Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement

The Federal Government of Somalia has decided to convene an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, following a provocative agreement between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland. The deal in question grants Ethiopia naval and commercial access to ports along the Somaliland coast in return for recognition of Somaliland’s independence. The decision to hold an emergency meeting highlights the magnitude of the situation and the potential implications for Somalia’s sovereignty.

Unprecedented Agreement Sparks Discontent

The agreement, which involves a 20-kilometer sea access in exchange for diplomatic recognition, has been the cause of significant regional unrest. Somalia, particularly its former president, has expressed grave concern over the issue. The pact has come as a direct challenge to Somalia’s sovereignty since Somaliland declared its independence in the 1990s but has yet to receive international recognition. This move, therefore, marks a critical development in the region’s geopolitics.

The Implications of the Agreement

The agreement also carries implications for Ethiopia, a landlocked country that lost access to its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s. The deal with Somaliland offers Ethiopia an alternative channel for international trade, indicating a strategic shift in its geopolitical stance. The pact also includes provisions for Ethiopia to set up commercial marine operations and gain access to a leased military base on the Red Sea.

Somalia’s Response and the Potential Outcomes

The outcome of the emergency cabinet meeting is anticipated to significantly shape Somalia’s response to the agreement and its potential impact on regional dynamics. The meeting will see discussions on the contentious pact and its potential implications for Somalia’s sovereignty. It may lead to significant decisions or policy changes, depending on the nature of the emergency being addressed. As Somalia and Somaliland had previously agreed to restart talks to resolve their disputes, the agreement with Ethiopia adds a new layer of tension to the situation.

Africa Politics Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

