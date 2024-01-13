en English
Ireland

Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Emergency Asylum Seeker Accommodation Spurs Controversy in Roscrea, Tipperary

In a move that has sparked considerable debate within the local community, Racket Hall in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, is to be utilised as emergency accommodation for 160 International Protection Applicants (IPAs) from January 12, 2024. The decision was revealed to the Tipperary TDs on January 11, with the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) providing a comprehensive briefing document to outline the arrangement’s specifics.

Refurbished Hotel Set to Welcome New Asylum Seekers

Racket Hall, a refurbished four-star hotel, is set to provide a variety of amenities, including self-catering services, toiletries and high-speed WiFi, to the incoming IPAs. This move is part of a broader strategy to accommodate the high influx of international protection seekers, with the DCEDIY actively considering other areas around the country for similar accommodations. The site, owned and operated by Swiftcastle Roscrea Ltd, will be staffed around the clock and offer multiple supports for the residents, including eligibility for work after six months, access to medical cards, English language classes, and employment support services.

Community Concerns and Protests

Despite the DCEDIY’s effort to ensure suitable accommodation and support for the IPAs, the move has not been without controversy. Local community members and representatives have expressed concerns about the town’s capacity to accommodate more asylum seekers, with existing facilities already stretched to their limits. Protests have been staged at Racket Hall, with demonstrators voicing their anxieties over the strain on the town’s infrastructure and resources.

Asylum Seekers in Ireland

According to the Department of Integration, Dublin currently shelters the majority of the country’s international protection applicants. The latest data reveals an average of 307 arrivals per week, with a daily intake of 44. The demographic breakdown shows 29% are single males; 11% are females; 21% couples, 28% children; and 11% lone parents. The issue has sparked a national conversation on immigration, with concerns over job opportunities, cultural identity, security, and social services becoming pivotal issues shaping public discourse.

In conclusion, the decision to utilise Racket Hall as emergency accommodation for IPAs has led to heightened discussions about the town’s capacity, resources, and the broader implications for immigration policies in Ireland. While the DCEDIY works to ensure suitable arrangements for the incoming asylum seekers, the situation remains a contentious issue within the local community and beyond.

Ireland Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

