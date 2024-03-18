Emeka Anyaoku, National Figures Urge New Constitution for Nigeria, Cite 1999 Failures

Former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has made a significant call to the federal government, advocating for the adoption of the 2014 National Conference report as a foundational step towards rectifying the legitimacy issues of the 1999 constitution. This appeal was made during a national constitutional dialogue in Lagos, aimed at honoring the late Prof Ben Nwabueze, and attended by a plethora of Nigerian dignitaries including Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Mike Ozekhome, Chief Bode George, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Lu.

Advertisment

Legitimacy and Suitability Concerns

Anyaoku highlighted three critical points during his speech: the 1999 constitution's lack of democratic legitimacy, its ineffectiveness in addressing Nigeria's multifaceted challenges, and the deteriorating state of crucial national sectors under its governance. His remarks underscored the urgent need for a constitution that genuinely reflects the will and diversity of the Nigerian people.

Proposed Solutions and Support

Advertisment

The elder statesman proposed two potential pathways: embracing the 2014 National Conference's recommendations or convening a nonpartisan constituent assembly to draft a new, more suitable constitution. This sentiment was echoed by various political stakeholders at the event, including former governors and legal luminaries, all advocating for a departure from the current constitutional framework.

Remembering Ben Nwabueze

The dialogue also served as a tribute to Prof Ben Nwabueze, a pivotal figure in Nigerian law and education, whose death was mourned by attendees. His contributions to the country's legal landscape were remembered as an inspiration for the ongoing discussions about Nigeria's constitutional future.

This call to action resonates with the growing consensus among Nigerian leaders and citizens alike for a constitutional reform that better aligns with the country's complex social, economic, and political realities. The momentum from this dialogue sets a hopeful tone for the realization of a truly federal constitution that embodies the aspirations of all Nigerians.