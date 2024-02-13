Dr. Sule Advocates Diversification, Tailored Wages Amid Economic Turmoil

In the heart of Nigeria's economic turmoil, Dr. Babayo Sule, a renowned political scientist from Bauchi, calls upon the nation's workforce to diversify their income sources. With the rising cost of living and an economy in distress, he emphasizes the need for multiple streams of income, especially through agriculture, to secure a decent standard of living.

Advertisment

A look back at Nigeria's minimum wage history reveals a stark reality. Despite periodic adjustments, the wages have failed to keep pace with the escalating cost of living. This disconnect has left many workers struggling to make ends meet, prompting calls for a shift in focus from minimum to living wages.

Dr. Sule elaborates, "The concept of a living wage is not new. It's about ensuring that every worker earns enough to afford a basic but decent standard of living." He adds that while some state governments have made commendable efforts in paying wage awards, more needs to be done to address the issue at its core.

The Proposal for a Living Wage

Advertisment

Advocating for a living wage, Dr. Sule suggests that it should be tailored to the specific needs and living conditions of each region. He endorses the idea of decentralizing minimum wage laws, allowing states to set their own wage standards based on their economic realities.

"Decentralization would ensure that wages reflect the true cost of living in different parts of the country," he explains. "This approach could potentially bridge the gap between earnings and living expenses, providing much-needed relief to workers."

The Role of the Private Sector

Dr. Sule also highlights the crucial role of the private sector in this narrative. He urges businesses to prioritize fair wages for their employees, emphasizing that this is not just an ethical obligation, but also a strategic move for long-term sustainability and growth.

"When workers are paid well, they are more productive, and this productivity can lead to increased profitability for businesses," he points out. "It's a win-win situation."