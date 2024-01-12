Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency

In a significant turn of events, the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Narasapuram, Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju, commonly known as RRR, has been granted permission by the Andhra Pradesh (AP) High Court to visit his constituency. This development comes after the MP spent four years in Hyderabad, far from his home turf, amidst a sea of legal and political challenges.

Motion for Protection

Raju’s plea for permission was presented by his lawyers, Umesh Chandra and YV Ravi Prasad. They highlighted the existing cases against him and expressed fears of additional, potentially false, charges. Countering these concerns, government counsel argued the necessity of a registered case with possible punishment within seven years under provision 41A. The court, however, mandated protection through the same provision, urging adherence to the Supreme Court guidelines.

Years of Contention

RRR, who was elected on the ticket of the AP ruling party, the YSRCP, became a thorn in the side of the state government and Chief Minister Jagan when he began to openly criticize them. This dissent led to a tense relationship with the Chief Minister and ultimately resulted in his arrest by the AP CID based on 11 cases filed in the AP High Court.

A Return Home

Since his arrest, Raju has been residing in Delhi or Hyderabad, with security provided by the central government. His recent petition for additional security stemmed from perceived threats from the AP CID. Raju’s lawyers argued that no new cases had been filed against him and requested that he be allowed to visit his home constituency without the risk of arrest. With the court’s approval, Raju is now set to return to Narasapuram, marking a significant development for the MP.