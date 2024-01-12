Embassies Launch ‘Diplomat for a Day’ to Empower Young Women

In a novel initiative to celebrate International Women’s Day, the British, Canadian, and U.S. embassies in Luxembourg have unveiled the ‘Diplomat for a Day’ competition. This unique venture aims to instill in young women and girls the desire to step into leadership roles and become catalysts for change.

Empowering Future Diplomats

This international diplomatic endeavour seeks to address the glaring underrepresentation of women in the realm of international diplomacy. It also aims to foster gender equality across various sectors, including the political and business arenas. The victor of this competition will get to experience a day in the life of a diplomat at the British and U.S. embassies in Luxembourg on March 11, 2024.

An Interactive Day at Embassies

The winner will have the opportunity to engage with ambassadors, experienced diplomats, and influential local figures. This direct interaction will offer them a firsthand look at the workings of the diplomatic world, providing a unique perspective and understanding of the field. The competition is open to women and girls from under-represented backgrounds, with the requirement of possessing a valid ID and/or passport.

Application Process and Deadlines

Aspiring applicants can participate by answering a question in either a two-minute video or a written submission capped at 500 words, along with a completed application form. The entries should be sent to a designated email address by 11:59 pm on February 11, 2024. Strict adherence to the deadline is emphasized, with no entries accepted past the due date, and each participant can only submit one entry. The terms and conditions also note that the organizers bear no responsibility for entries not received due to any reason.