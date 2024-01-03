Eluned Morgan Opts Out of First Minister Race, Citing Previous Campaign Challenges

Eluned Morgan, the incumbent Health Minister of Wales, has chosen not to contend for the esteemed role of the First Minister. This decision comes on the heels of the arduous leadership campaign of 2018, where Morgan battled against Mark Drakeford and Vaughan Gething only to receive 22.3% of the Welsh Labour membership’s endorsement.

Leadership Race Lacks Female Representation

The current leadership race witnesses a face-off between Vaughan Gething and Jeremy Miles. Despite procedural changes to inspire greater diversity, no woman has made it to the ballot this time around. It’s an issue that has not escaped Morgan’s attention, leading her to voice her concern about the need for more robust mentoring and support mechanisms for women in politics.

Morgan Backs Gething for First Minister

Morgan has publicly thrown her support behind Gething, primarily influenced by his former role as the health minister amidst the pandemic and the significance of health in the Welsh Government’s budget. Morgan’s endorsement of Gething also shines a light on the challenges she encountered during her campaign, including personal rejection and the harsh onslaught of social media attacks.

The Shadow of the UK Covid Inquiry

The timing of the Welsh section of the UK Covid inquiry is poised to have an impact on the current leadership election. It might significantly affect the time ministers and officials can allocate to the campaign.