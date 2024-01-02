en English
Crime

Elon Musk Reinstates Alex Jones on Social Media: Epstein Investigation Revisited

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Elon Musk Reinstates Alex Jones on Social Media: Epstein Investigation Revisited

Infowars founder Alex Jones has made a triumphant return to the social media platform ‘X’, thanks to the intervention of the platform’s new owner, Elon Musk. This reinstatement comes after a poll among the site’s users showed a clear majority in favor of Jones’s return. With nearly 2 million votes cast, about 70% were in support of Jones’ comeback.

Epstein Investigation Revisited

Following his return, Jones reposted a previously censored video report delving into the activities of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein in New York. Jones doesn’t hold back, labeling Epstein’s residence as a ‘sex slavery lair’. The timing of this reposting is significant, as the release of Epstein’s ‘client’ list is scheduled to happen on Tuesday. The video, therefore, stands as a stark reminder of the alleged horrors that took place and the high-profile individuals potentially involved.

Conspiracy Theories and Controversy

Alex Jones is no stranger to controversy. He has been a prominent figure in the world of conspiracy theories, with his accusation against former President Bill Clinton’s alleged involvement with Epstein being one of the most notable. This claim was further emphasized with a meme shared by Jones following his return to the platform.

The Musk Effect

The reinstatement of Jones is just one of the significant changes brought about by Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform. The tech mogul’s decision to bring back previously suspended accounts, including that of former U.S. President Donald Trump, has raised concerns about the spread of disinformation and the potential influence on the 2024 Presidential Election. With some advertisers pulling out of the platform due to concerns over Musk’s management, the future of ‘X’ and its role in countering disinformation remains uncertain.

