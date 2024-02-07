Elon Musk Offers Legal Support to Disney Critics, Caitlyn Jenner and Gina Carano Respond

Elon Musk, the maverick tech billionaire and founder of SpaceX and Tesla, has publicly stepped into a simmering row by offering legal assistance to individuals alleging discrimination by entertainment behemoth Disney and its subsidiaries. The offer, made on a social media platform owned by Musk, comes in the wake of what he deems as 'institutionalized racism and sexism' standards purportedly adopted by Disney.

Musk's Offer Strikes a Chord

Caitlyn Jenner, a public figure and former Olympian, responded to Musk's post seeking legal support. Jenner, who has previously expressed discontent with her exclusion from the Hulu series 'The Kardashians', believes her omission from the show is politically motivated, owing to her conservative political stance. This is not the first time Musk has clashed with Disney; the tech tycoon has been vociferously critical of Disney's diversity and equity initiatives, especially after Disney pulled advertising from his platform following his endorsement of a post deemed antisemitic.

Carano's Case Against Disney

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk is financially backing Gina Carano's lawsuit against Disney. Carano, removed from the popular Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' over controversial social media posts, alleges wrongful termination. Expressing gratitude for Musk's support, Carano confirmed that lawyers connected with Musk's platform will provide legal assistance in her ongoing battle against Disney.

A Call to Arms Against Disney

By vowing to provide legal assistance to those claiming discrimination by Disney, Musk is amplifying his stand-off with the entertainment giant. His offer extends to those who believe they have faced discrimination due to Disney's so-called 'woke inclusion standards'. Musk's previous run-ins with Disney include removing it as a streaming option from Tesla vehicles. Undeterred by potential costs, Musk has pledged to fund legal action for individuals alleging discrimination due to their posts on his platform, even promising to go after the boards of directors of the companies involved.