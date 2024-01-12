en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Elon Musk and the Controversy Surrounding Alleged Drug Use

Elon Musk, the billionaire tech entrepreneur, is no stranger to controversy. Recently, a Wall Street Journal article detailing allegations about his drug use has pushed him once again into the spotlight. Critics, including Rasmussen Reports, have labeled the article a ‘hit piece’ due to its heavy reliance on hearsay. Musk, however, has denied the allegations, defending the principle that adult drug use is a personal matter, as long as it does not impede productivity.

Uncertainties Surrounding the Allegations

The Wall Street Journal article asserts that some executives and corporate directors have raised concerns about Musk’s alleged drug use, tracing back to his public marijuana smoking on Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2018. But the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has stated that they have found no evidence of drug use at Musk’s SpaceX that could put the company’s government contracts at risk.

Questioning Motives Behind the Accusations

The timing and content of the article have raised questions about the motives behind the attack. It has been suggested that the allegations may be linked to Musk’s political and geopolitical stances, which often clash with mainstream views. Musk has been outspoken on global issues like the Ukraine war, advocating for a compromise peace, and Taiwan’s status, highlighting its complex relationship with China and the US.

Musk’s Influence and the Media Narrative

Domestically, Musk’s influence has been notable. He has shifted from Democratic to Republican support, criticized ‘woke’ culture, and taken over the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now X, steering it in a more right-wing and unpredictable direction. This change has sparked concern among establishment figures, leading to a debate over ideological hegemony and control of media narratives. The situation with Musk exemplifies the broader problem in the US where freedom is increasingly tied to property ownership, creating a landscape of unequal influence and power.

0
Business Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 seconds ago
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
Reverberating through the halls of Thief River Falls City Council is a mounting tension between Council member, Jason Aarestad, and the management company, VenuWorks. The nerve center of the conflict pertains to the management of several city facilities, including the Ralph Engelstad Arena, the Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center, the Multi-Events Center, and the Thief
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
Palm Oil Prices Expected to Surge, Says Industry Expert
56 seconds ago
Palm Oil Prices Expected to Surge, Says Industry Expert
Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman in Bidding War for DocuSign
57 seconds ago
Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman in Bidding War for DocuSign
U.S. Trading Company Recalls Jelly Bars Over Choking Risk; Quaker Oats Expands Recall
5 seconds ago
U.S. Trading Company Recalls Jelly Bars Over Choking Risk; Quaker Oats Expands Recall
Canadian Investors' Attraction to Cash Alternatives Amid Market Uncertainties
46 seconds ago
Canadian Investors' Attraction to Cash Alternatives Amid Market Uncertainties
Kia's Remarkable Journey: From Underdog to Automotive Force
53 seconds ago
Kia's Remarkable Journey: From Underdog to Automotive Force
Latest Headlines
World News
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
4 seconds
Tensions Mount over City Facility Management in Thief River Falls
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
31 seconds
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
41 seconds
Gavin Wilkinson Takes the Reins as Sporting Kansas City's New Sporting Director
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
1 min
India's Chief Election Commissioner Highlights Importance of Flawless 2024 General Elections
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
2 mins
High School Hockey Players Eyeing 100 Points Milestone; Ella Zobel Commits to University of Hartford
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
2 mins
Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan's Declining Population
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
2 mins
Ratchanok Intanon Eyes Paris Olympics Amid Challenges: Aiming for Thailand's First Badminton Medal
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
2 mins
Winnipeg Jets Set Franchise Record with Eighth Consecutive Victory
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
2 mins
Sindh Government Distributes State-of-the-Art Firefighting Snorkels to Municipal Corporations
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app