Ellen Rosenblum: Legal Victories and Bold Strides Paving Way for Women

After an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Ellen Rosenblum, the first female Oregon Attorney General, has announced her decision not to seek re-election for a fourth term. Since assuming office in 2012, Rosenblum has been at the forefront of various legal battles, targeting both corporations and the federal government.

Paving the Way for Women in Law

As the first woman to hold the position of Oregon's Attorney General, Rosenblum has been a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female lawyers. Her tenure was characterized by a series of significant legal victories, most notably securing abortion rights in Oregon, which strongly resonated with advocates of women's rights.

A Champion of Public Health

Another landmark win under Rosenblum's belt was an $11 billion opioid settlement from CVS and Walgreens. This victory underscored her relentless pursuit of justice for victims of the opioid crisis and demonstrated her commitment to public health.

Addressing the Cyber Threat

Recognizing the potential dangers posed by the digital world, Rosenblum has also been instrumental in addressing various cyber security issues. Her work in this area has contributed significantly to protecting Oregon's digital landscape from potential threats.

Aside from her role as Oregon's Attorney General, Rosenblum was recently appointed as the President of the National Association of Attorneys General. In an interview on Eye on Northwest Politics, Rosenblum spoke candidly about her decision not to run again and took the opportunity to reflect on her accomplishments. She also hinted at her future plans, both after her term ends and in her new position, although she kept the specifics under wraps.