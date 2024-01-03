en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Elise Stefanik: Undaunted Support for Trump Sparks Controversy

Elise Stefanik, a Harvard-educated Republican from New York, renowned for her unwavering support of former President Donald Trump, finds herself in the eye of a social media storm. Despite the GOP’s underperformance in the 2022 midterm elections, which many Republicans attribute to Trump’s influence, Stefanik remains steadfast in her conviction that Trump is the party’s leader.

Stefanik’s Endorsement of Trump

The Republican has already endorsed Trump for the 2024 election. With the first early contests nearing in Iowa and New Hampshire, her endorsement adds to the growing chorus of Republicans supporting Trump. Stefanik joins the ranks of high-ranking House Republicans endorsing Trump, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

The 2024 Presidential Contest

The 2024 presidential contest is rife with challenges and uncertainties, including legal issues involving Trump and concerns about Biden’s age. Notwithstanding these issues, Scalise endorsed Trump, focusing on migration issues at the southern border and economic metrics during Trump’s first term in office. He emphasized the strong economy, low interest rates, and secure borders under Trump while criticizing President Biden’s border enforcement.

Criticism and Backlash

Stefanik’s political stance has sparked backlash on social media, particularly following her celebration of the resignation of Harvard president Claudine Gay. Critics see this as a contradiction, as Stefanik continues to endorse Trump while condemning antisemitism in higher education institutions. Her actions have stirred debate, and her political stance has been questioned by other politicians.

0
Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement

By BNN Correspondents

Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh

By Rafia Tasleem

Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War?

By BNN Correspondents

Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bengaluru Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Case Registrations in 2023 ...
@Crime · 1 min
Bengaluru Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Case Registrations in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
Guntur Municipal Corporation Announces Schedule for Voter List Objections

By Rafia Tasleem

Guntur Municipal Corporation Announces Schedule for Voter List Objections
Governor Buni Continues the Transformation of Yobe State in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Governor Buni Continues the Transformation of Yobe State in 2024
Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow Announces Candidacy for Mayor of York

By BNN Correspondents

Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow Announces Candidacy for Mayor of York
Latest Headlines
World News
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
18 seconds
Alarming Drug Resistance Among HIV Patients: A Study in Debre Berhan Town, Ethiopia
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
19 seconds
Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
49 seconds
Hit-and-Run Law Sparks Mass Protests among Drivers in Chhattisgarh
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
49 seconds
Lions of Canaan: Palestine Football Team Carries Hopes of a Nation to Asian Cup
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
55 seconds
Guyana Invests $881 Million in Health Science Training Complex Amid Healthcare Crisis
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
1 min
Aging with HIV and COPD: Understanding the Dual Diagnosis through the SOC Model
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
1 min
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections: MahaYuti and MVA Gear Up For an Electoral Showdown
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
1 min
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Guntur Municipal Corporation Announces Schedule for Voter List Objections
1 min
Guntur Municipal Corporation Announces Schedule for Voter List Objections
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app