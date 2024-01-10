Rep. Stefanik Breaks Records with $5.2M Q4 Fundraising Triumph

Elise Stefanik, House Republican Conference Chair, has raised the bar in political fundraising by setting a new record with a staggering $5.2 million haul in the fourth quarter of 2023. This figure, announced on her campaign website, surpasses Stefanik’s previous records and establishes a new benchmark for the position of Conference Chair.

The unprecedented amount was raised through contributions with an average donation size of $25, indicating a broad base of support for Stefanik’s political agenda. Of particular note is the participation of over 35,000 first-time donors, a clear indication of Stefanik’s growing appeal and influence within the Republican Party.

Supporting Trump’s Reelection Campaign

Stefanik has been an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, and this financial backing is expected to significantly bolster his reelection campaign. In various statements, Stefanik has expressed her willingness to serve in any capacity in a Trump administration and her focus on ensuring President Trump’s strongest position to win in the general election.

The fundraising success is also targeted at growing the House Republican majority. Stefanik’s role as Conference Chair involves coordinating messaging and strategy for the party, and the funds raised will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in these efforts. The New York Republican’s total raised now stands at over $13 million, a testament to her fundraising prowess and the confidence placed in her leadership.

Expressing her gratitude for the historic support, Stefanik emphasized the importance of these funds in delivering leadership and results for the Republican Party. The fundraising numbers come after Stefanik’s congressional hearing drew intense scrutiny and national outcry, fueling speculation about her potential role as Trump’s running mate.