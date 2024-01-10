en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Elise Stefanik Breaks Fundraising Records with $5.2 Million Collected in Q4 2023

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:02 am EST
Elise Stefanik Breaks Fundraising Records with $5.2 Million Collected in Q4 2023

In a notable achievement for House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, her campaign reported a groundbreaking $5.2 million amassed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This record-breaking financial backing, which included an average donation of $25 and patronage from over 35,000 first-time donors, surpassed previous records set by Stefanik and the Conference Chair position.

Stefanik Shatters Previous Fundraising Records

Stefanik’s campaign set a new benchmark in the fundraising arena, shattering the previous record. The influx of funds raised the bar, bringing her total to a staggering $13 million.

A significant portion of this financial support comes from new donors, with 35,000 contributing for the first time. These funds reflect a groundswell of support for Stefanik and the Republican party, heralding a potential wave of change in the political landscape.

Contributions Support Republican Majority Expansion and Trump’s Re-election

Stefanik acknowledged the substantial financial support, expressing gratitude for the historic contributions. The Congresswoman emphasized that these funds would play a pivotal role in the political endeavors ahead.

The focus is twofold: supporting the re-election campaign of former President Donald Trump and expanding the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. The funds may also boost Republicans in New York, as Stefanik recently launched a battleground fund for this purpose.

Stefanik’s Increasing National Spotlight

Stefanik’s campaigning efforts and her vocal stance against antisemitism on campuses have earned her a broader national spotlight. Her condemnation of universities’ unwillingness to combat antisemitism has resonated with many, potentially contributing to her fundraising success.

With a record of $13.4 million raised in the 2020 cycle and $9.2 million in 2022, Stefanik’s current campaign shows a consistent trend of increasing financial support and political momentum.

0
Politics United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
1 min ago
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
In a recent development, Eric Theuri, the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), has raised concerns regarding the constitutional adherence of the government. Drawing attention to the fundamental role of the Attorney General, Theuri underscored the significance of the government’s principal legal advisor, emphasizing their crucial role as the president’s voice in the
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
9 mins ago
Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years
Ronnie Wallace Long Awarded $25 Million in Landmark Wrongful Conviction Settlement
9 mins ago
Ronnie Wallace Long Awarded $25 Million in Landmark Wrongful Conviction Settlement
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
1 min ago
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
2 mins ago
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
5 mins ago
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
Latest Headlines
World News
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
1 min
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
1 min
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
2 mins
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
Walla Walla Public Schools Proposes Two Levies for Upcoming Ballot
2 mins
Walla Walla Public Schools Proposes Two Levies for Upcoming Ballot
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
2 mins
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
LA Knight: A Journey of Resilience and Ambition in WWE
4 mins
LA Knight: A Journey of Resilience and Ambition in WWE
Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC
4 mins
Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC
President Biden Re-nominates Vivek Murthy for WHO Executive Board Role
5 mins
President Biden Re-nominates Vivek Murthy for WHO Executive Board Role
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
5 mins
Florida GOP Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Criminalize Accusations of Discrimination, Posing Threat to Free Speech
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app