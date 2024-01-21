Elimination of Diversity Programs in Texas Universities: A Deep Dive

A coalition of conservative activists and academics, among them a former aide to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, has successfully campaigned to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs from public universities in Texas. The passage of legislation in May 2023 marked a significant victory for this movement, which emerged amid a broader conservative backlash against what is perceived as progressive indoctrination in higher education. Central to this backlash has been the response to the Black Lives Matter movement and critical race theory.

The Unseen Strategies and Ideologies

The New York Times has obtained documents that reveal the strategies and ideologies that fuelled this movement, including internal correspondence and planning among an extensive network of think tanks, political groups, and Republican operatives across multiple states. The Claremont Institute, a think tank associated with the Trump movement and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, stands at the heart of this network.

This group aimed to dismantle what they term the 'leftist social justice revolution' in education by defunding social justice education. While publicly advocating for diversity of thought and intellectual freedom, some members privately expressed desires to rid educational institutions of liberal ideas and opposed anti-discrimination laws. They also engaged in discussions that included derogatory remarks about race, sexuality, and gender roles.

The Claremont Institute's Opposition to DEI

The Claremont Institute states that its opposition to DEI is based on the belief that these programs conflict with America's founding principles and the progress of science. They argue that the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion undermines the pursuit of truth and knowledge, and politicises the educational environment.

A Divisive Issue in American Society

This movement and the resulting legislation have highlighted a significant divide in American society over the role of diversity programs in education and their impact on the free exchange of ideas. As the battle over DEI programs continues, it raises questions about the future landscape of education in America, and the values that will shape its evolution.