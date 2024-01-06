en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Electoral Fear in Bagmara: Extremists Align with Independent Candidate

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:31 am EST
Electoral Fear in Bagmara: Extremists Align with Independent Candidate

Fear clings to the air in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi, Bangladesh as over 100 extremists, led by Purba Banglar Communist Party (PBCP-Red Flag) leader Abdur Razzaque, also known as Art Babu, rally behind independent candidate Enamul Haque for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections. The sudden alignment of extremists with Haque’s campaign has unsettled the local populace, triggering a wave of anxiety and insecurity that threatens to mar the electoral process.

Art Babu’s Reign of Terror

Art Babu’s notorious history of violence in the region casts a long shadow over the elections. His gang, known for its ruthless aggression, has been implicated in a slew of disturbing incidents, the most recent of which was a crude bomb attack on the Akkelpur High School polling station in Ganipur union parishad. The incident, which occurred early on a Friday, sparked a fire and left the community in shock. Authorities later discovered and defused two additional live crude bombs at the school’s entrance, accentuating the palpable fear in the region. The police, cognizant of Art Babu’s infamous past, suspect his involvement in these violent acts.

Political Tensions Rise

Incumbent lawmaker Enamul Haque, who has been elected to parliament for three consecutive terms, finds himself in the eye of the storm. After failing to secure the party ticket from the Awami League, Haque is now running as an independent. Meanwhile, the Awami League has nominated Abul Kalam Azad, the mayor of Taherpur municipality and a party secretary for forest and environment affairs, for the Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) constituency. This has intensified the political contest, with sparring factions vying for control.

The Battle for Bagmara

Amid accusations of voter intimidation and violence by Art Babu and his gang, the election landscape in Bagmara remains fraught with tension. With six candidates in the running, including Abul Kalam Azad and Enamul Haque, the fight for the Bagmara constituency is shaping up to be a fierce battle. As the election date of Sunday, January 7th, draws closer, authorities are under pressure to ensure a safe and fair election, and the people of Bagmara wait with bated breath for the outcome.

0
Bangladesh Politics
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
47 mins ago
Pragati Life Insurance and Mutual Trust Bank Forge Bancassurance Partnership for Greater Accessibility
Pragati Life Insurance and Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) have sealed a significant bancassurance agreement, opening up a new avenue for customers to access a comprehensive range of insurance products. The partnership aims to expand the reach of life insurance in Bangladesh, facilitating MTB customers to avail themselves of Pragati Life Insurance’s varied offerings such as
Pragati Life Insurance and Mutual Trust Bank Forge Bancassurance Partnership for Greater Accessibility
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
2 hours ago
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
2 hours ago
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
2 hours ago
UN Official Calls for Electoral Reforms in Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
2 hours ago
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
2 hours ago
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
Latest Headlines
World News
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
32 seconds
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
33 seconds
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
2 mins
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Innovative Spheroid Model Cultivation Could Revolutionize Personalized Lung Cancer Treatment
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
2 mins
Michael Penix Jr.: A Left-Handed Quarterback Defying Football Norms
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
10 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
10 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
11 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
12 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
38 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app