Electoral Fear in Bagmara: Extremists Align with Independent Candidate

Fear clings to the air in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi, Bangladesh as over 100 extremists, led by Purba Banglar Communist Party (PBCP-Red Flag) leader Abdur Razzaque, also known as Art Babu, rally behind independent candidate Enamul Haque for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections. The sudden alignment of extremists with Haque’s campaign has unsettled the local populace, triggering a wave of anxiety and insecurity that threatens to mar the electoral process.

Art Babu’s Reign of Terror

Art Babu’s notorious history of violence in the region casts a long shadow over the elections. His gang, known for its ruthless aggression, has been implicated in a slew of disturbing incidents, the most recent of which was a crude bomb attack on the Akkelpur High School polling station in Ganipur union parishad. The incident, which occurred early on a Friday, sparked a fire and left the community in shock. Authorities later discovered and defused two additional live crude bombs at the school’s entrance, accentuating the palpable fear in the region. The police, cognizant of Art Babu’s infamous past, suspect his involvement in these violent acts.

Political Tensions Rise

Incumbent lawmaker Enamul Haque, who has been elected to parliament for three consecutive terms, finds himself in the eye of the storm. After failing to secure the party ticket from the Awami League, Haque is now running as an independent. Meanwhile, the Awami League has nominated Abul Kalam Azad, the mayor of Taherpur municipality and a party secretary for forest and environment affairs, for the Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) constituency. This has intensified the political contest, with sparring factions vying for control.

The Battle for Bagmara

Amid accusations of voter intimidation and violence by Art Babu and his gang, the election landscape in Bagmara remains fraught with tension. With six candidates in the running, including Abul Kalam Azad and Enamul Haque, the fight for the Bagmara constituency is shaping up to be a fierce battle. As the election date of Sunday, January 7th, draws closer, authorities are under pressure to ensure a safe and fair election, and the people of Bagmara wait with bated breath for the outcome.