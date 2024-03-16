Electoral Bonds Scheme 2019-2024: Top Individual Donors Unveiled, Dominating Political Funding Landscape

Recent data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has shed light on the significant role of individual donors in political funding through the Electoral Bonds scheme from April 2019 to January 2024. The disclosure reveals that 332 individuals have collectively purchased bonds worth Rs 333.91 crore, with donations from merely 62 individuals accounting for over 87% of this amount. Among these, industrial giants Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, K R Raja J T, and Rahul Bhatia emerge as the top contributors, each donating Rs 20 crores or more, thereby raising concerns about the influence of wealthy donors on the political landscape.

Who Leads the Donation List?

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal stands at the pinnacle of individual donors, contributing a staggering Rs 35 crore through electoral bonds. Following close behind are K R Raja J T and Rahul Bhatia, with donations of Rs 25 crore and Rs 20 crore respectively. These top donations not only highlight the substantial financial involvement of business magnates in political funding but also underscore the scheme's appeal among affluent individuals seeking to support their preferred political entities discreetly.

Patterns in Political Contributions

A closer analysis of the ECI's data reveals a concentrated pattern of high-value donations, with nine individuals, including the aforementioned top donors, buying bonds worth Rs 10 crore or more. This group alone constitutes a significant portion of the individual contributions, emphasizing the skewed nature of political funding towards large donors. Furthermore, the fact that 194 individuals purchased bonds of Rs 10 lakh or more, cumulatively contributing to 98.45% of the total individual donations, underscores the dominance of substantial contributions in the electoral bonds scheme.

Implications and Concerns

The heavy reliance on a small group of wealthy individuals for political donations raises pertinent questions about transparency and the potential for undue influence in the political arena. Critics argue that the anonymity provided by the electoral bonds scheme makes it difficult to trace the source of political donations, thereby increasing the risk of corruption and quid pro quo arrangements. As India gears up for the elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, with the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect, the spotlight on electoral bonds and their impact on the democratic process has never been more intense.

This recent revelation by the ECI serves as a crucial reminder of the ongoing debate surrounding political funding in India. While electoral bonds were introduced with the intention of cleaning up political donations, the concentration of contributions from a select few raises concerns about the influence of money on politics. As the country moves towards pivotal elections, the role of electoral bonds and the need for reform in political funding mechanisms continue to be hotly debated topics, with implications for the future of India's democratic processes.