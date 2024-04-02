Electoral Bonds Scandal: Unlisted Firms Donate Beyond Profits to Major Indian Parties

Recent findings reveal a disconcerting trend among the top donors to India's leading political parties, the BJP, TMC, and Congress, with eight unlisted companies donating amounts that far exceed their profits. These donations, made through electoral bonds, highlight significant discrepancies in political funding practices, raising questions about the financial viability and transparency of such contributions. Four of these entities reported overall financial losses, yet they collectively donated Rs 954 crore, spotlighting potential irregularities in political donations.

Disproportionate Donations and Financial Anomalies

Among the notable contributors, Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd stands out for donating Rs 1,368 crore in bonds against a cumulative four-year profit of only Rs 368 crore. This stark contrast between the donation amounts and the financial health of the companies has sparked concerns about the motives and implications of such disproportionate financial support to political entities. Other companies, including Kolkata-based MKJ Group's Sasmal Infrastructure and Tamil Nadu's SEPC Power Pvt Ltd, have also made substantial contributions despite reporting significant losses, further complicating the narrative around electoral bond donations.

Electoral Bonds Scheme Under Scrutiny

The electoral bonds scheme, intended to ensure transparency in political funding, is now under intense scrutiny. Critics argue that the scheme facilitates anonymity and could potentially cloak questionable financial transactions between corporates and political parties. The refusal of the State Bank of India to disclose standard operating procedures for the sale and redemption of electoral bonds, as reported by The Hindu, adds another layer of opacity, challenging the scheme's claims to transparency and accountability.

Implications for Political Funding Transparency

The revelations about unlisted companies' donations exceeding their profits or being made amidst financial losses raise critical questions about the integrity of political funding in India. The lack of transparency and potential for misuse of the electoral bonds scheme could undermine public trust in the political financing system, necessitating a reevaluation of the mechanisms in place for political donations. As the debate over the transparency and accountability of political funding continues, the need for reform and stricter regulation becomes increasingly apparent.