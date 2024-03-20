Electoral Bond Scheme Exposed: 333 Buyers, Rs 358.91 Cr, Corporate Giants Involved

Recent data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a significant revelation in political funding, showing a major influx of capital through electoral bonds between April 2019 and January 2024. At least 333 individuals have been identified as buyers, contributing a whopping sum of Rs 358.91 crore, with 15 high-profile personalities associated with large corporate entities accounting for Rs 158.65 crore or 44.2% of the total. The Indian Express has spotlighted these individuals, prompting queries to their respective companies.

Who's Who in the Electoral Bond Saga

Among the notable figures are Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, Laxmidas Vallabhdas Merchant, and Rahul Bhatia, each making substantial contributions. Mittal, the steel magnate, alone contributed Rs 35 crore. Other key players include Inder Thakurdas Jaisinghani of Polycab and Rajesh Mannalal Agarwal from Ajanta Pharma, illustrating the diverse sectors from which these funds originate. Responses to queries about their contributions have been largely non-existent, underscoring the opaque nature of this financial mechanism.

Impact on Political Transparency

The involvement of such significant figures in political funding through electoral bonds raises pressing questions about transparency and accountability in political finance. Despite the intended purpose of electoral bonds to clean up political donations, the anonymity it offers donors has led to concerns over potential quid pro quo arrangements and undue influence on policy-making. The Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down the Electoral Bonds Scheme in February 2024 represents a pivotal move towards ensuring greater transparency and upholding democratic integrity, emphasizing the public's right to know who funds political parties.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Indian Democracy

The fallout from this exposure and the Supreme Court's decisive action may have far-reaching consequences for political funding in India. As the country grapples with the challenge of ensuring transparent, accountable, and fair electoral finance, the role of corporate entities in politics will likely come under increased scrutiny. This development could herald a new era of political finance, where the emphasis on transparency and accountability becomes paramount, potentially reshaping the landscape of Indian politics and its democratic processes.