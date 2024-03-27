Electoral Bond Not Only the Biggest Scam in India, But Also in the World, Says Union Minister's Husband, Predicts Heavy Costs for BJP

Renowned economist Parakala Prabhakar has cast a long shadow over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s future, attributing potential electoral repercussions to the controversial electoral bond scheme. As the husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Prabhakar's assertion that the scheme represents 'the biggest scam in the world' has stirred significant public and political discourse. The Supreme Court's recent decision to strike down the Electoral Bond Scheme, citing its violation of the democratic principle of transparency, has added a legal weight to the controversy, especially given the BJP's substantial financial gains through the scheme.

Unraveling the Electoral Bond Scheme

Introduced in 2017, the Electoral Bond Scheme was touted as a measure to ensure clean money flow into political funding. However, its provision for donor anonymity raised immediate concerns about potential misuse and corruption. According to data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP emerged as the primary beneficiary, amassing ₹6,986.5 crore through electoral bonds. This financial dominance is now under scrutiny, especially following revelations that companies under investigation for various charges contributed significantly to the party's coffers. The Supreme Court's directive to cease the issuance of electoral bonds highlights the growing unease with the scheme's implications for political transparency.

Corporate Contributions and Legal Scrutiny

Details surrounding the corporate contributions have sparked a broader debate on the influence of big money in politics. Companies facing probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax Department were found to have donated ₹2,471 crore to the BJP. This has led to accusations of 'legalised corruption' and calls for a thorough investigation into the bond scheme's operation and its impact on political funding dynamics. The opposition has seized upon these revelations, challenging the moral standing of the ruling party and demanding greater accountability in political finance.

Political and Legal Repercussions

The electoral bond issue has transcended its initial financial controversy to become a significant political and legal battleground. The Supreme Court's intervention not only questions the scheme's constitutional validity but also puts the spotlight on the need for reform in political funding practices. As political parties, civil society, and legal experts digest the ramifications of this decision, the debate over how India's democracy can be funded in a transparent and accountable manner is far from over. With the ruling party's financial advantages now under legal and public scrutiny, the political landscape in India may be on the cusp of significant change.

As the dust settles on the Supreme Court's ruling, the conversation around electoral bonds is evolving from a critique of a financial mechanism to a broader reflection on the health of Indian democracy. The fallout from this controversy, as predicted by Parakala Prabhakar, may indeed be a watershed moment, prompting a reevaluation of the intersection between money and politics. The quest for transparency, accountability, and fairness in political funding remains a pivotal challenge, one that India's democracy must navigate to uphold its foundational values.