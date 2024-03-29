Electoral bond biggest scam in the world, will cost BJP heavily: Economist Parakala Prabhakar

Parakala Prabhakar, a respected economist and former spokesperson for the Andhra Pradesh BJP unit, made a bold assertion that the Electoral Bond Scheme would be recognized as not just India's but the world's largest scam, forecasting significant electoral repercussions for the BJP. Prabhakar, who is also the husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasized the growing public awareness of the scheme's implications, predicting a stern response from voters in the upcoming elections.

Background and Controversy

Introduced by the Central Government, the Electoral Bond Scheme was designed to enable anonymous donations to political parties, raising substantial funds predominantly for the BJP, as revealed by Election Commission data. Between April 2019 and February 2024, the BJP received a staggering ₹6,986.5 crore through this scheme. This financial advantage, however, has been marred by controversy, leading to the Supreme Court's decision in February 2024 to quash the scheme and halt the issuance of new bonds by the State Bank of India. Critics and civil society activists have lambasted the scheme as a conduit for "legalized corruption," highlighting donations from entities under investigation that seemingly favored the ruling party.

Implications for Democracy

The scheme's fallout extends beyond financial irregularities, touching the core of democratic integrity and transparency in political funding. The opposition, including notable figures like senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, has pointed out the potential for misuse and the alarming trend of corporate influence over political decisions. This controversy arrives amidst broader concerns over democratic practices in India, with actions against opposition figures drawing parallels to past instances of political suppression.

Electoral Repercussions

Prabhakar's prediction of electoral fallout for the BJP underscores the potential impact of the electoral bond scheme controversy on voter sentiment. The scheme's unravelling may indeed sway public opinion, challenging the BJP's narrative of combating corruption and promoting transparency. With the opposition parties coalescing around this issue and the Supreme Court's decisive action, the 2024 elections could witness significant shifts in the political landscape, reflecting a broader demand for accountability and clean governance.

As the debate over the Electoral Bond Scheme unfolds, its implications for India's democratic processes and the BJP's electoral fortunes continue to be a focal point of discussion. The upcoming elections will not only be a referendum on the BJP's governance but also a critical test of public response to issues of transparency and political funding in the world's largest democracy.