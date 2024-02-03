Warren County Seeks Poll Workers and Election Staff for Upcoming Election Season

In a proactive measure for the forthcoming election season, Warren County, situated in New York, has begun its hunt for dedicated poll workers and election site staff. This recruitment drive, aimed at ensuring a smooth and efficient voting process, has been initiated with precise eligibility criteria. Individuals seeking to join the ranks should be legal residents and registered voters in Warren County, with a minimum age limit of 17 years.

Welcoming Young Participants

Interestingly, the county is welcoming the participation of 17-year-olds, provided they are enrolled students and have obtained parental consent. This move reflects an effort to engage younger generations in the democratic process and empower them with responsibility. This is an opportunity for the youth to play a pivotal role in the election process, gaining firsthand experience while contributing to their community.

Compensation and Responsibilities

The positions come with remuneration: a 16-hour shift on Election Day earns $240, an eight-hour stint during the early voting periods fetches $120, and attendance at a three-hour training session is rewarded with $50. The responsibilities include working diligently on Election Day, performing early voting duties, and attending necessary training sessions.

Anticipating High Voter Turnout

Kevin Geraghty, the Chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, emphasized the critical need for a fully staffed and trained Board of Elections. His concerns stem from the anticipated high voter turnout in the upcoming Presidential Election. Geraghty's call to action encourages residents of all ages in Warren County to participate and lend their assistance to the Board of Elections at the polls, thereby ensuring a seamless voting procedure.