Vote-Buying Allegations Mar NPP's Parliamentary Primaries: An Impact on 2024 Elections?

In the Kwabre East constituency, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primaries have been rocked by allegations of vote-buying against aspirant Opoku Agyemang Bonsu. A video shared by Joy News depicts delegates gathered around a vehicle, ostensibly waiting to receive a sum of GH1,500 each, allegedly as a bribe for their votes.

Accusations of Vote-Buying

Opoku Agyemang Bonsu, who is contending against George Oppong, Patrick Amoako Kufuor, and Onyina-Acheampong Akwasi Gyamfi for the NPP's candidacy, stands accused of offering GH1,500 to each delegate in exchange for their votes. The video evidence of delegates congregating around a vehicle, presumably waiting to receive the promised funds, has cast a dark shadow over the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Kwabre East constituency.

The Implications on NPP's Electoral Process

However, this incident is not the only one that has raised questions about the integrity of the NPP's electoral process. In a separate incident, a delegate participating in the NPP's parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso Central Constituency was apprehended for violating the voting process. To further complicate matters, incumbent MP K.T. Hammond was reported to have threatened his opponent, Samuel Darkwah Binfoh, with physical harm during the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary primary.

Ahead of the 2024 General Elections

These events have culminated in concerns about the credibility of the NPP's electoral process ahead of the 2024 general elections. The allegations of vote-buying and the reported threats of physical violence reflect poorly on the party, potentially influencing the public's perception and the outcome of the imminent general elections. The NPP will need to address these issues promptly to restore faith in its electoral process and uphold the essence of democratic conduct.