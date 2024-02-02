Unfolding 'One Nation One Election': Stakeholders Consulted by High-Level Committee

The High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE), spearheaded by former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, has been immersing itself in comprehensive consultations with diverse stakeholders to unfold the practicalities of implementing simultaneous elections in India. This initiative aims to align state and national elections to create a streamlined electoral process.

Engaging with the Confederation of Indian Industry

The HLC recently interacted with a delegation from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which comprised of notable personalities such as Chandrajit Banerjee and R Dinesh. The delegation offered its perspective on the potential impact of ONOE and submitted a formal memorandum. This interaction is a significant step in understanding the corporate viewpoint on the proposed election reform.

Political Consultation and Judicial Insights

In addition to industry experts, the committee also engaged with political leaders from various parties and states. These included Dr. Santosh Kumar Suman of the Hindustani Awaam Morcha (HAM) and Rahul Shewale of Shiv Sena. Their views form an essential component of the dialogue on this subject. In quest of a broader perspective, the committee took the initiative to seek insights from former justices of high courts and the ex-Chief Justice of India. This move assists in understanding the legal implications of the proposition.

Economic Perspective and Public Opinion

The committee has been proactive in understanding the economic implications of holding simultaneous elections. For this, they reached out to economic experts, including Ajay Singh from ASSOCHAM. These interactions are part of the committee's broader consultation process, which also includes soliciting suggestions from the public. The HLC is examining the necessary changes required in the legal and administrative framework to facilitate the ONOE initiative.