Tyson Foods Reports Fiscal Loss; Cal Maine Foods to Acquire Closed Tyson Plant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Tyson Foods, a multinational corporation headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, reported a net loss of $649 million for the fiscal year of 2023. The financial downturn prompted an adjustment of the compensation packages for the company’s top executives, as revealed in the proxy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 21.

Rising and Falling Fortunes

Donnie King, the Chief Executive Officer of Tyson Foods, saw an increase in his total compensation despite the company’s significant losses. The spike, largely due to an increase in stock and option awards, resulted in King’s total compensation rising by 9.7% to $13.18 million. However, it’s noteworthy that his performance bonus witnessed a steep drop of 87%.

In contrast, Chairman John Tyson experienced a decrease in his total compensation. His package dwindled to $8.827 million, marking a significant fall from the $12.033 million he netted the previous year.

New Faces, New Packages

Three other top executives, who assumed their roles in 2023, received diverse compensation packages. These included sign-on bonuses and stock awards, further details of which were not disclosed.

Shareholders to Decide the Future

Tyson Foods also announced the date for its annual shareholder meeting. Scheduled for February 8, this event will witness elections for the board of directors. Shareholders will vote on a series of proposals addressing climate change, labor conditions, deforestation, and packaging practices. Interestingly, the current board does not support these proposals.

In related news, Cal Maine Foods Inc recently unveiled plans to acquire a broiler processing plant, hatchery, and feed mill in Dexter, Missouri. These facilities, previously run by Tyson Foods, were shut down. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed, with the transaction set to close in Cal Maine’s third fiscal quarter. The company plans to repurpose these assets for egg and egg product production, and is also set to sign agreements with some poultry farmers who lost their contracts with Tyson.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

