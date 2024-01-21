Traverse City Election Audit Success Bolsters Voter Confidence Ahead of Primaries

As Traverse City, Michigan gears up for the upcoming primary elections, the spotlight is on local clerks and their preparations for the election cycle. In a testament to their readiness, the successful audit of the November 2023 election has bolstered voter confidence and showcased the robustness of Michigan's electoral framework.

Traverse City's Successful Election Audit

On December 22, 2023, the office of Traverse City Clerk, Benjamin Marentette, underwent an extensive audit by the Michigan Department of State. The audit, part of a random selection process, scrutinized election equipment and the conduct of the city's team during the November election. Central to this review was an analysis of procedures and documentation from Precinct 9 and its absent voter counting board, with the polling location being at the Northwestern Michigan College Health & Science Building.

One of the audit's key features was a hand count of votes from a randomly chosen contest. In a show of the city's electoral integrity, the hand count matched 100% with the reported results. This concrete verification of the reported results underscores the transparency and accuracy of the electoral process.

Leadership and Dedication: Key to Successful Elections

Marentette, expressing confidence in his team, highlighted that the audit's success is a testament to their commitment to voter confidence. He extolled the leadership in Precinct 9 and the dedication of nearly 60 individuals who facilitated the election. His words echo the importance of meticulousness and responsibility in conducting a free and fair election.

Commendable Performance Reflects Integrity

Grand Traverse County Clerk, Bonnie Scheele, joined Marentette in commending the performance in the state audit. She noted that it reflects the diligent work of election administrators in maintaining the integrity of local elections. Her acknowledgment reinforces the notion that the diligent work of election administrators is instrumental in preserving the sanctity of the democratic process.

As primary elections approach, Traverse City's successful audit serves as a beacon of confidence in the electoral process. It not only solidifies the city's readiness for the forthcoming election cycle but also sets a benchmark for other jurisdictions in Michigan and beyond.