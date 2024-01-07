en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada

In the bustling city of Vijayawada, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao is championing a groundbreaking cause: elevating the voices of the transgender community in their electoral process. As part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) initiative, Rao convened a meeting with members of the transgender community on Saturday, aiming to stimulate their political participation and ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming elections.

Spotlight on Electoral Rights

The meeting’s primary agenda was to enhance awareness among transgender individuals about their right to vote and the significance of exercising this democratic privilege. Rao underscored that voting is not just a right but a duty of every citizen who is 18 years old or above. He affirmed that the protection of democracy lies in the hands of its citizens, and their active participation in the electoral process is a testament to their commitment to democracy.

Increasing Voter Enrollment

Rao shed light on the ongoing efforts to increase voter enrollment, especially in anticipation of the imminent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, despite an estimated 1,000 transgender individuals in the Krishna district, a mere 147 have registered to vote. This stark figure highlights the need for concerted efforts to increase voter registration within this community, ensuring their electoral rights are not left behind in the democratic process.

Special Initiatives for Inclusion

Recognising the gravity of this situation, the district administration is spearheading special initiatives to boost voter registration among the transgender community. These efforts are rooted in the belief that every eligible voter, irrespective of their gender identity, should have the opportunity to exercise their electoral rights. As such, these initiatives serve as a testament to the district’s commitment to upholding the principles of equality and inclusivity in the democratic process.

0
Elections India Politics Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
13 mins ago
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
In the escalating drama of the Dhaka-1 constituency elections, Jatiya Party candidate Salma Islam has leveled allegations of her polling agents being obstructed from entering voting centers. This provocative claim, however, has been categorically dismissed by her counterpart from the Awami League, Salman F Rahman. Salma Islam’s Accusations Salma Islam, the Jatiya Party candidate, has
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
53 mins ago
Jamaica's Political Landscape Shifts as Councillors Defect Ahead of Local Elections
Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley's VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role
1 hour ago
Ron DeSantis Declines Nikki Haley's VP Offer: A Firm No to Vice-Presidential Role
Anisur Rahman Foresees Over 50% Turnout in Bangladesh Parliamentary Election
26 mins ago
Anisur Rahman Foresees Over 50% Turnout in Bangladesh Parliamentary Election
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
44 mins ago
Governor Douye Diri Advocates for Institutional Strengthening and Electoral Reform in Nigeria
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
52 mins ago
Bangladesh Elections: Foreign Minister Criticizes Opposition's 'Drama', Optimistic about Voter Turnout
Latest Headlines
World News
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
18 seconds
Temple Owls vs. Wichita State Shockers: A Battle for Redemption
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
54 seconds
Hayden Hackney Leads Middlesbrough as Captain for the First Time
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
1 min
Cheteshwar Pujara: The Consistent Pillar of Indian Cricket
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
1 min
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
3 mins
West Demerara Regional Hospital Set for Major Transformation Following Inspection
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
4 mins
Football Rivalries and Referee Controversies: A Look at English and Scottish Football
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
4 mins
Nigeria's SGF Senator George Akume Advocates Peace and Forgiveness
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
4 mins
Unexpected Shift: UK Financial Services Industry Turns towards Labour Party
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
5 mins
Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app