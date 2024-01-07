Transgender Voting Rights Championed in Vijayawada

In the bustling city of Vijayawada, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao is championing a groundbreaking cause: elevating the voices of the transgender community in their electoral process. As part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Practices (SVEEP) initiative, Rao convened a meeting with members of the transgender community on Saturday, aiming to stimulate their political participation and ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming elections.

Spotlight on Electoral Rights

The meeting’s primary agenda was to enhance awareness among transgender individuals about their right to vote and the significance of exercising this democratic privilege. Rao underscored that voting is not just a right but a duty of every citizen who is 18 years old or above. He affirmed that the protection of democracy lies in the hands of its citizens, and their active participation in the electoral process is a testament to their commitment to democracy.

Increasing Voter Enrollment

Rao shed light on the ongoing efforts to increase voter enrollment, especially in anticipation of the imminent Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, despite an estimated 1,000 transgender individuals in the Krishna district, a mere 147 have registered to vote. This stark figure highlights the need for concerted efforts to increase voter registration within this community, ensuring their electoral rights are not left behind in the democratic process.

Special Initiatives for Inclusion

Recognising the gravity of this situation, the district administration is spearheading special initiatives to boost voter registration among the transgender community. These efforts are rooted in the belief that every eligible voter, irrespective of their gender identity, should have the opportunity to exercise their electoral rights. As such, these initiatives serve as a testament to the district’s commitment to upholding the principles of equality and inclusivity in the democratic process.