Training Program for Assistant Returning Officers Begins in Madurai Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections due in May, a comprehensive five-day training programme for 120 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) began in Madurai on Tuesday. The AROs, comprised of sub-collectors, RDOs, deputy collectors, and tahsildars from the ten Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern districts, will be trained by two national trainers approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Strengthening Electoral Processes

The training, held at the Tamil Nadu Hotel on Alagarkoil Road, will continue until January 6. It aims to equip the participants with a thorough understanding of various electoral processes. These include the voter list, polling stations, nominations, and the crucial model code of conduct. The course is designed to enhance the participants’ preparedness from the announcement of the model code of conduct, ensuring a smooth and fair election.

Delay in Release of Draft Electoral Roll

In related news, the release of the draft electoral roll, initially set for January 5, has been postponed to January 22. The delay is due to a communication from the ECI. Special camps were organized in November and December 2023 to allow eligible individuals to include their names in the voter list. The cut-off date for those turning 18 is January 1, 2024.

Ensuring a Fair Election

The inaugural session of the training saw the presence of District Revenue Officer R. Saktivel and other officials. Their presence underscores the importance of the training programme in preparing the AROs for the upcoming elections, signifying the government’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process in India.