Elections

The HOPE Campaign: Engaging Youth in Ghana’s 2024 Elections

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
The pulse of the 2024 Ghanaian Elections can be felt as The HOPE Campaign launches its activities. The campaign, aptly named the “HOPEinBawumia” Campaign, aims to connect with Generation Z and millennial voters, an often overlooked yet increasingly influential demographic. With the race in full swing, the campaign team has embarked on a listening tour across various university campuses in Accra.

‘Bawuuzy’: A Tagline that Resonates

Drawing from their interactions during their campus visits, the team has identified the need for a relatable tagline that resonates with the youth. The result? They’ve adopted ‘Bawuuzy‘ as their campaign tagline. The slogan has reportedly received a warm reception from the younger demographic, an early indication of its potential effectiveness.

Nana Yaw Manteaw: The Visionary Behind the Campaign

At the helm of The HOPE Campaign is founder Nana Yaw Manteaw. Manteaw asserts that the goals of the campaign extend far beyond catchy slogans. The essence of the campaign, according to him, lies in identifying a leader capable of addressing Ghana’s challenges head-on, while also establishing a rapport with younger voters. He believes that ‘Bawuuzy’ represents the ideal candidate for these objectives.

Engaging Ghanaians Through Social Media

As part of their outreach strategy, The HOPE Campaign is inviting Ghanaians to follow their activities on social media. This modern approach to campaigning reflects their commitment to engaging with the youth and ensuring their voices are heard in the upcoming elections. As the race heats up, the campaign promises to be one of the most intriguing stories of the 2024 Elections.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

